Request for Proposal
Solid Waste Services Commercial and Residential
The City of Hermitage, Arkansas, seeks competitive sealed proposals for the disposal of its municipal solid waste, both commercial and residential. The city intends to issue an initial contract for disposal with a maximum of five (5) years in term, renewable by both parties on the fourth (4th) year. The term will commence on August 23, 2021 and end no sooner than December 31, 2026.
The awarded vendor must be qualified and licensed to service, transport, and dispose of municipal solid waste within the State of Arkansas. A certificate of insurance and or bond, along with any license and or permit that will be required by either the State, Local Government, or the Solid Waste District; will be required prior to commencement of services.
The city expects pricing to be stated as a per rooftop basis, for both commercial and residential. A list of prohibited items must be provided to the city by the vendor in the proposal documents. Other vendor services offered, e.g., recycling, white goods, and furniture bulk items may be discussed at any time during the agreement, between the city and vendor, for an additional fee.
Proposals are to be submitted in a sealed package no later than August 10, 2021 by 4:30pm CST to: The City of Hermitage, Arkansas, 186 Hwy 63, Hermitage Arkansas, 71647. Proposals may also be emailed to cityofhermitage.ar@gmail.com no later than August 10, 2021. Proposals will be opened and considered by the Mayor of Hermitage and Hermitage City Council during its scheduled council meeting on August 17, 2021 at 6pm. The sealed package must be clearly marked; HERMITAGE MSW SERVICES. The City of Hermitage reserves the right to reject all proposals.
The City of Hermitage will conduct all billing and collections operations. The awarded vendor shall invoice the City of Hermitage for services rendered by an agreed upon date between the city and the vendor.
The contractor provides to the individual customers.
- Once a week trash pickup to all residential; 252 current roof tops.
- Twice per week pickups for commercial customers with a container suitable for capacity; 21 current commercial stops.
- 96-gallon wheeled containers are provided to all residential customers.
- The contractor provides curb side pickup twice a year for the semi-annual large item/brush pick-up.
Any questions can be directed to Hermitage City Hall at 870.463.2209 or email cityofhermitage.ar@gmail.com.
