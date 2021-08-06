Community conversation held at the Warren Branch Library

A Community Conversation was held at the Warren Branch Library on Thursday, August 5, to discuss their recent project, Community Resource Centers or e-Libraries. These Centers will be literature displays strategically place throughout Bradley County that will offer various brochures about resources that are available to our community. This Community Conversation was a requirement for a grant that the library received from the American Library Association (ALA) through a special initiative (Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries) which is aimed to help small and rural libraries address issues of concern in our communities. The following topics were discussed during the Conversation and the feedback collected from attendees is listed below.
Topic #1: RESOURCES THAT YOU ARE AWARE OF OR THAT YOU PROVIDE TO THE COMMUNITY
Suggestions were the Blessing Box; DHS; Food Bank; AA meetings; the library; YMCA; and the hospital.
Topic #2: RESOURCES NEEDED IN THE COMMUNITY CENTERS
Suggestions were EBT/Food Stamp Information; transportation; hot lunch stations; shower & clean up stations; sleep areas; housing for the homeless; housing options; and a list of churches that provide services or that can help.
Topic #3: LOCATION OF CENTERS
Suggestions were YMCA; Food Bank; churches; grocery stores; laundromat; Hermitage City Hall; Hermitage Apartments office (Lynette Vines); Hermitage gas stations
If you were unable to attend this Conversation, we still want your input! Complete this short 3 question survey about the previously mentioned topics https://forms.gle/RhP5Zyg9vV8aCicU6
