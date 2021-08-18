County citizen addresses Quorum Court concerning Hospital

After reviewing the past minutes and the Treasurer and Sheriffs' reports, as well as a short update on road work, the Bradley County Quorum Court spent most of their recent meeting listening to comments from a County resident who indicated she is very concerned about the Bradley County Medical Center.
Kathy Hall spoke during the public comment section of the agenda, and near the end of the meeting several Court members asked her questions, and another discussion took place. Mrs. Hall indicated the Hospital is losing staff, mainly nurses, because they do not feel they are being consulted on issues. She also talked about the hiring of private companies to collect bills and run the physical therapy division. Mrs. Hall expressed her concern that Bradley County be able to keep a viable hospital. She stated she is a retired employee of the Hospital, but has many friends working there. She went on to say that four Hospital Board members suggested she talk to the Quorum Court.
In response, several JP's and Judge McKinney informed Mrs. Hall that they have no legal management control over the Hospital and the only role of the Quorum Court is to approve or reject appointments to the Hospital Board.
In another lengthy discussion, the Judge and Court took up the issue of solid waste and the recent vote by the Court to follow Judge McKinney's recommendation for the County to cease picking up commercial garbage in the county, including Banks and Hermitage. Since the July meeting of the Court, Hermitage has began advertising to set up their own collection system for both residential and commercial waste. The Judge stated the County has received numerous calls telling the County if they have to hire someone else to pick up their commercial garbage, they do not want the County to pick up their residential trash. The Judge told the Court that the current solid waste ordinance might have to be amended to allow residents to withdraw from the County system. Justice Bobby Hargraves said he reads the current County ordinance to say Hermitage cannot withdraw without County approval. He went on to state he is concerned that if a number of residences withdraw from County collection, it could put the County into a severe financial bind for solid waste.
The Quorum Court voted to table any action on solid waste pending the securing of additional legal information as to the ability of residents opting out of the County collection system and the status of Hermitage removing the City from the County residential collection. The Judge said there may be a need for a special Court session before the September regular meeting.
