Free dental and health clinic conducted at Grace Cowboy Church

A large crowd was on hand Saturday morning, August 14 at Grace Cowboy Church, located on Smith Road, to take part in a free dental and medical clinic.
Professional medical personnel were present to provide needed dental care and to help with medical information and care for the community at large. All services were free.
The clinic was sponsored by local Southern Baptist Churches and the Arkansas State Baptist Convention. A number of volunteers were on hand to help with the processing of patients. Many individuals received much needed medical and dental care.
No comments:
Post a Comment