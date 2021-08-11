Games, prizes, free vaccinations, and more happening at this weekend's Community Fest 2021 in Hermitage

Community Fest 2021 is set to kickoff Saturday, August 14 at the Hermitage Community Center starting at 10:00 a.m.
The event will feature a host of attractions from games, prizes, and food vendors, to free dental exams for students and free health screenings. Other services offered at the event with include free haircuts for students sponsored by Global Village Community Services, a school supply giveaway, as well as Pfizer COVID vaccinations.
To sign up for the Pfizer COVID vaccination, visit https://form.jotform.com/bluecares/hermitageclinic
There is also a planned Motorcycle Poker Run at 10:30 a.m. with the starting location at the Hermitage Community Center at 416 S. Hickory Street.
Kids can also come see Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog.
School supplies may also be donated at the event. They will be distributed during the event at 2:00 p.m. to students onsite.
For more information and food vendor sign up, call 870-463-2209.
No comments:
Post a Comment