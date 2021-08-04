Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 9 pardons. An additional 55 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:
Keilon J. Bunn (North Little Rock): Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CWC-15-4181).
This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2015 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
John D. Glover (North Little Rock): Theft of Property (Felony) (CR 92-156).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1992 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Damian B. Henderson (Collierville, TN): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell or Deliver: Marijuana (C Felony) (CR 2002-53).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
David R. Hoover (Mansfield): Violation of Act 590 of 1971 (Possession of Marijuana, Class IV Controlled Substance, with Intent to Deliver) (Felony) (CR-77-143).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1977 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Thomas W. Massey. Jr. (Rosston): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 96-22) and Breaking or Entering (Revocation) (D Felony) and Theft of Property (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 96-22).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1996 – Hempstead County and 2000 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Levi Roy, III (Little Rock): Possess/Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, to-wit: Cocaine (Y Felony) (CR 2004-943).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Barbara A. Small-Dorn (Pine Bluff): Forgery 2nd Degree, 2 counts (C Felony) (CR-97-003837) and Residential Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-98-718).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Pulaski County and 1998 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Cinda Thomas (Paragould): Possessing Instrument of Crime (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2001-74) and Furnishing Prohibited Article (C Felony) (CR-2007-645).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Mississippi County and 2007 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Felix Wilcots, Jr. (Grand Prairie, TX): Delivery of Marijuana, 2 counts (C Felony) (CR-98-177-1) and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) (CR-98-197-1)
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application
