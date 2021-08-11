JA of Warren holding school supply drive for students in need

Junior Auxiliary of Warren is currently hosting a school supply drive to support children in need for the 2021/2022 school year.
Those wishing to donate supplies may drop off the goods at either Farm Bureau, the Junior Auxiliary booth during Saturday's farmer's market, or with any member of the Junior Auxiliary of Warren.
The group thanks the community for its support for the children of Warren and Bradley County.
For more information, visit the Junior Auxiliary of Warren's facebook page.
