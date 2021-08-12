Opinion: Thank you to the Warren School Board

By salineriverchronicle.com staff
Thank you to the Warren School Board for taking action to protect from and mitigate as best as possible the spread of COVID-19 and its Delta variant in our local schools.
August 9, in a 5-1 vote, the Warren School Board voted to mandate masks for the start of the 2021/2022 school year, with the clear point that the mandate would be readdressed each month to ensure the best outcome for the students and staff in Warren.
This health crisis has unfortunately become a divisive political issue throughout much of Arkansas. Salineriverchronicle.com applauds the Warren School Board for making an informed and common sense decision.
It is our sincere hope that conditions throughout our community will be safe enough soon where the School Board can cancel the mandate, but until that time, this is the best course of action for the students in the Warren School District, particularly for those 12 and under that are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.
Of course, it is not ideal that students, or any of us for that matter, should have to wear masks. However, we must deal with the problem at hand. Cases have increased over recent weeks, and with the Delta variant even more transmissible, masks are the best option to protect children 12 and under, as well as staff members and students 12 and older that may have underlying health issues.
We also applaud Governor Asa Hutchinson for attempting to right a wrong in trying to amend Act 1002, a bill which effectively stripped cities, counties, and most importably school districts from having local control over the issue of mask mandates.
Our community can rest assured that our School Board is acting in the best interests of the health of our children. On top of their decision to mandate masks to start the school year, we applaud them for taking a reasonable step in reviewing this mandate each month. That makes sense.
Well done to the Warren School Board. The community that you serve is both proud of you and thankful for your actions August 9.
