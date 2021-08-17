Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Read It Forward For Teens program launched by Library


Warren Branch Library has implemented a NEW program, READ IT FORWARD - FOR TEENS, 

for their patrons (aged 13-17) that DO NOT have library cards but would like to get a book on occasion. 

The rules are simple: 

  1. Come into the library and pick a book from the special basket.
  2. Read the book.
  3. Sign the inside cover (really, it's okay)
  4. Pass it on to a friend who they think will like it.
  5. Ask the friend to bring it back to the library when they have finished (and signed) it.
  6. Pick another book.


