Read It Forward For Teens program launched by Library

Warren Branch Library has implemented a NEW program, READ IT FORWARD - FOR TEENS,
for their patrons (aged 13-17) that DO NOT have library cards but would like to get a book on occasion.
The rules are simple:
- Come into the library and pick a book from the special basket.
- Read the book.
- Sign the inside cover (really, it's okay)
- Pass it on to a friend who they think will like it.
- Ask the friend to bring it back to the library when they have finished (and signed) it.
- Pick another book.
No comments:
Post a Comment