SEACAC seeking board members for Ashley and Drew County

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation is seeking Board Members for Ashley County and Drew County. The board position for Ashley County would represent as an Elected Official. The board position for Drew County would represent the Low-Income Sector.
The purpose of Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation is to plan, implement and
coordinate programs which will tend to alleviate and / or eliminate poverty and the causes of poverty in our service area (Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties). SEACAC will work cooperatively with community groups (the low-income, public sector and private sector) to identify and help eliminate causes of poverty. The end result of the Mission of SEACAC is for its clients to become self-sufficient by being able to provide for their own needs, thereby, increasing their confidence in their own ability.
Board members participate in the decision-making, development, planning, implementation, and evaluation of the agency's programs.
Please submit your nomination for this position to Carol Hooper, Board Chair 1208 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR 71671 by August 12, 2021.
A Community Meeting will be held on August 16, 2021. This meeting is to host an election for the open positions.
August 16, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. (Ashley County) Location to be determined
August 16, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. (Drew County) Wilmar School
No comments:
Post a Comment