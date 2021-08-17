Second Farmer's Market draws crowd last Saturday

Another Market on Main was held Saturday, August 14 in Downtown Warren. It consisted of 18 booths selling all types of food and arts and crafts and other items.
The event was conducted on the old Martins Department Store lot at the corner of Main and Cypress Streets. Some booths were set up on Cypress, which was closed off from traffic, and several were located on the sidewalks on both sides of Main Street. There was a variety of goods and a descent crowd in attendance. The market is sponsored by the Vision Coalition of Bradley County, the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Warren.
The market operated from 8:00am to noon. Plans call for future activities.
