UAM Board of Visitors meets for regular monthly discussion

Members of the UAM Board of Visitors met Wednesday, August 7 in the Student Success Center Building for a regularly scheduled meeting. In addition to the Board, present were Chancellor Dr. Peggy Doss, several members of her staff and the Vice Chancellors for the technical colleges at McGhee and Crossett. Also in attendance was Head Football Coach/Interim Athletic Director Hud Jackson and members of the athletic department staff. Coach Jackson introduced the staff members, several of which are newly hired.
Dr. Doss, and her staff provided the board with a comprehensive update on the University including projected enrollment for the coming year, finances and alumni affairs and activities. Updates were provided for the college at McGehee by Vice Chancellor Bob Ware and for the college at Crossett by Vice Chancellor Linda Rushing. Other reports were given by Jeff Weaver, Crystal Halley and Alex Becker.
UAM is struggling with enrollment as are most colleges. COVID is creating problems, and efforts are being made to recruit students. At this time, enrollment for the coming year is down slightly, but there is still time for students to enroll for fall classes. The college's finances are stable thanks to stimulus funding from the federal government and good planning and management by the school administration.
