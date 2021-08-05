Upgraded salineriverchronicle.com coming September 1

Salineriverchronicle.com has an upgrade coming Wednesday, September 1, 2021 which will feature an improved homepage as well as numerous other features yet to be announced.
According to founder and owner Rob Reep, the new version of the site has been in the works for some time and is the next step in the evolution of our local news coverage. "When I launched salineriverchronicle.com in January of 2010, we were stepping out to lead the way in which news was covered in Bradley County, and our intention is to always be the leaders in improving our community's news gathering experience," said Reep. "This updated version of salineriverchronicle.com is another step forward we believe."
While all the details will not be released until the new version's launch September 1, the update is set to include a front page that pulls from every section. From local news and features, to sports, the front page will soon provide a taste of everything salineriverchronicle.com has to offer each day.
Migrating the site to its new and improved version will require some maintenance. That work will begin Tuesday, August 31. The site could possibly be down for a short period of time that day into the evening hours.
It's important to remember to manually visit salineriverchronicle.com Wednesday, September 1, as bookmarks could send you to the old site. However, there will be a post on the old site linking to the updated version that same day.
More information will be released when the new version of the site launches.
No comments:
Post a Comment