Visit the AGFC at the SouthArk Expo

EL DORADO — Come visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s mobile aquarium and regional educator Laura Rogers at this year’s SouthArk Outdoor Expo 9 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 11, at the El Dorado Conference Center.
Enjoy a full day of hands-on activities, live entertainment, contests, activities and exhibits for outdoor enthusiasts, families and children. Admission is one canned or packaged food item per person, which will be given to a local food pantry.
The AGFC’s mobile aquarium gives Arkansans the opportunity to see some of The Natural State’s native fish, ranging from small sunfish to giant blue catfish. Aquatic turtles also are on display at the aquarium, and attendants are available to offer interesting facts about the species found in the tank.
Laura Rogers has been the AGFC’s regional educator for southeast Arkansas for 20 years. In addition to teaching students and teachers through programs such as Project WILD and the Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program, she has been instrumental in introducing people in her community to the wildlife that call Arkansas home.
Contests will include the Delek Hero 5K Run/Walk, Withrow Family Rib Cook-off with cash prizes, and an auto show. Live music will be performing throughout the day. A full day of hands-on activities and exhibits for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and children will take place. Plus, a chainsaw wood carving demonstration, student art show, target shooting, archery, kids world, craft vendors and food trucks.
A special ceremony will be held at the 911 Arkansas Memorial at 9:30 a.m. in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th World Trade Center attacks.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, facemasks will be required in all indoor facilities at the Outdoor Expo.
Visit www.southarkexpo.com to enter contests or register as a vendor/exhibitor
