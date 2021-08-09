Warren arrest report for August 2-8, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Marcus Ward / 515 Sturgis St, Warren, AR / DOB 1-9-93 / warrant on 8-2-21
Traci Johnson / 407 N Wall Rd, Crossett, AR / DOB 9-13-80 / manufactory meth on 8-3-21
James Phelps / 421 S Myrtle St, Warren, AR / DOB 8-11-89 / manufactory meth on 8-3-21
Cristian Yovani Torres / 621 N Martin St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-1-95 / ran red light, driver license suspended, and warrant on 8-6-21
Puree Doyle / 1015 S Bradley, Warren, AR / DOB 12-17-92 / warrant on 8-8-21
