Warren City Council conducts agenda meeting

Four of the six members of the Warren City Council were present along with Mayor Pennington Thursday morning, August 5 at 7:00 a.m. to conduct the Agenda meeting for August, 2021. The meeting is open to the public and the press was in attendance. No business is conducted during agenda meetings.
The purpose of the meeting was to set the City Council agenda for Monday, August 9. The Mayor had a draft agenda prepared and council members were given the opportunity to review the upcoming business and add items if they wish. All written reports were presented so the members may study them prior to Monday evening.
The official council meeting is set for Monday August 9 at 5:30pm. It will be held in the Warren Municipal Courtroom.
