Work underway for pistol and rifle range

Work is underway on construction of the new pistol and rifle range that will be an addition to the City of Warren Sports Shooting Complex.
The project has been in the works for several years and will be built with funding from the Arkansas Department of Game and Fish, City of Warren funding and local in-kind assistance. The new portion of the complex is located East of the existing shotgun shooting area. Work underway consists of a substantial amount of dirt preparation. The UAM School of Heavy Equipment, located in Warren
is assisting with the ground preparation.
No comments:
Post a Comment