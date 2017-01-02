Circuit Judge Johnson Swears in Officials

Circuit Judge Ken Johnson swore in the elected officials for Bradley County, Warren, and Banks Monday morning, January 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the Bradley County Courthouse.
|Judge Johnson, Mrs. Lou Anne Anderson, and Judge Bruce Anderson after his swearing in as District Judge
|Judge Johnson swears in Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney. Judge McKinney's wife LaWanda stands beside her husband.
|Herschell Tillman is sworn in as his wife Kim witnesses the event.
|Karen Belin is sworn in as County Clerk.
|Cindy Wagnon is sworn in as Circuit Clerk.
|Diane Wesson is sworn in as County Treasurer.
|Krystal Hayes is sworn in as Tax Assessor.
|Left to Right facing: Deputy Coroner Thomas Frazer, Coroner Mark Huggins, Deputy Coroner John B. Frazer, Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Bri
|Jim Anders is sworn in as a Justice of the Peace.
|Gwen Bullard is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Mike Gorman is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Bobby Hargrave is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|B.K. "Pat" Morman is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Eddie Wayne Parnell, Sr. is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Alton Richard is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Jimmy Sledge is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Randall Vanderzwalm is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.
|Constable of Pennington Township Sim McCoy is sworn in.
|Ronald Wheeler was sworn in as Constable of Washington Township.
|Banks City Councilman Shirley Smith is sworn in as her daughter watches.
|Left to Right: Warren Aldermen are sworn in-Anglea Marshall, Dorothy Henderson, Marty Reep, Zack Burks, Joel Tolefree, and Jimmy Moseley
|Bradley County Sheriff's Deputies are sworn in.
|Part time deputies are sworn in.
|Auxiliary deputies are sworn in.
|Jim Bales was sworn in as the Chaplain for Bradley County.
