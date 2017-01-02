Monday, January 2, 2017

Circuit Judge Johnson Swears in Officials

Circuit Judge Ken Johnson swore in the elected officials for Bradley County, Warren, and Banks Monday morning, January 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the Bradley County Courthouse.

Judge Johnson, Mrs. Lou Anne Anderson, and Judge Bruce Anderson after his swearing in as District Judge
Judge Johnson swears in Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney.  Judge McKinney's wife LaWanda stands beside her husband.

Herschell Tillman is sworn in as his wife Kim witnesses the event.



Karen Belin is sworn in as County Clerk.

Cindy Wagnon is sworn in as Circuit Clerk.

Diane Wesson is sworn in as County Treasurer.

Krystal Hayes is sworn in as Tax Assessor.

Left to Right facing:  Deputy Coroner Thomas Frazer, Coroner Mark Huggins, Deputy Coroner John B. Frazer, Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Bri

Jim Anders is sworn in as a Justice of the Peace.

Gwen Bullard is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Mike Gorman is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Bobby Hargrave is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

B.K. "Pat" Morman is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Eddie Wayne Parnell, Sr. is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Alton Richard is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Jimmy Sledge is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Randall Vanderzwalm is sworn in as Justice of the Peace.

Constable of Pennington Township Sim McCoy is sworn in.

Ronald Wheeler was sworn in as Constable of Washington Township.

Banks City Councilman Shirley Smith is sworn in as her daughter watches.

Left to Right:  Warren Aldermen are sworn in-Anglea Marshall, Dorothy Henderson, Marty Reep, Zack Burks, Joel Tolefree, and Jimmy Moseley

Bradley County Sheriff's Deputies are sworn in.

Part time deputies are sworn in.

Auxiliary deputies are sworn in.

Jim Bales was sworn in as the Chaplain for Bradley County.

