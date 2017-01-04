Wednesday, January 4, 2017

First Baby Born In 2017



There is one little girl born early in 2017 that will hold a place in Warren history that will never be surpassed.  Kennedy Joy was born Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 8:47 P.M. in the birthing center of Bradley County Medical Center.  She thus becomes the first baby born at BCMC in the year 2017.
Kennedy Joy weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.  She and her mom are both doing great.

Kennedy is the daughter of Tesiah Broughton and Stacey Thompson.  Her maternal grandmother is Shonia Broughton.  She is the great-great niece of the late Sandra Dupree Campbell.  She was delivered by Dr. Worley.  Her medical doctor is Dr. Pennington.

In honor of being born at BCMC, Kennedy Joy and her family received a gift basket compliments of Daisy Dawn Design, owned by Mrs. Angie Winters, and Bradley County Medical Center.  
at 8:48 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)