MACS board of directors election results

Elected to represent distributor members for a two year term are Tod Ellison of MEI Corporation, Peachtree City, GA and Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors, Macon, GA.
Manufacturer members will be represented for a two year term by Gary Hansen of Red Dot, Seattle, WA and Al Leupold of Bergstrom, Rockford, IL.
These newly elected directors join already serving directors for service and repair, Caroline Marks Acebido, owner Marks Air, Tampa, FL and Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH; Randy Rankin of Ranshu, Sparks, NV and Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX representing MACS distributor members; and
David Jack of DENSO, Long Beach, CA and Charlie Roberts, T/CCI, Decatur, IL who represent MACS manufacturer members.
The MACS board of directors is made up of thirteen members, four members who represent service and repair, distribution and manufacturing plus the past chairman, Jim Hittman, Badger Refrigeration, Racine, WI. Board members serve two year terms and six members are up for election every year.
MACS Worldwide empowers members to grow their businesses and delivers tangible member benefits through industry advocacy with government regulators and by providing accurate, unbiased training information, training products, training curriculum and money-saving affinity member services. MACS has assisted more than 1-million technicians to comply with the 1990 Clean Air Act requirements for certification in refrigerant recovery and recycling to protect the environment.
No comments:
Post a Comment