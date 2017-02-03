Bradley County Economic Development Commission Meets

The monthly board meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission was conducted January 30th in the board room of the BCEDC office on Myrtle Street. The December, 2016 minutes and the December, 2016 financial report were approved.
The board, which currently has a vacancy in the position of Executive Director, discussed efforts to hire a new director and talked about the need to send bills for 2017 dues. The need for the annual meeting was also talked about.
It was reported that the organization will host a breakfast for Arkansas Economic Development Commission staff on June 1st of 2017 in Little Rock. The purpose is to keep the state award of the desire of Bradley County to recruit jobs to this community and to educate them on incentives available locally.
The board, which currently has a vacancy in the position of Executive Director, discussed efforts to hire a new director and talked about the need to send bills for 2017 dues. The need for the annual meeting was also talked about.
It was reported that the organization will host a breakfast for Arkansas Economic Development Commission staff on June 1st of 2017 in Little Rock. The purpose is to keep the state award of the desire of Bradley County to recruit jobs to this community and to educate them on incentives available locally.
No comments:
Post a Comment