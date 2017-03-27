Arrest Report: March 27, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Marcus Finks, Sr., 318 E. Pine St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license, possession of controlled substance, drinking on highway (3-20-17)
Antwain T. McGowan, 1115 W. Central St., Apt. A., Warren, AR., age 35, charged with no driver's license (3-20-17)
LeBarron Stewart, 404 E. Carpenter, Benton, AR., age 21, charged with possession of controlled substance (3-22-17)
John Blake Bodiford, 208 Cemetery St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with possession of controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia (3-23-17)
Michael Anthony Marshall, 212 N. Ethridge, Warren, AR., age 53, charged suspended license, driving left of center, no insurance (3-23-17)
Robbie Alvin Riedel, 153 Bradley Rd. 280, Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant Warren PD (3-23-17)
Donald Ingram, Willis, TX., age 51, charged with driving on suspended license (3-23-17)
Angela Ridgell, Wilmar, AR., age 37, charged with disorderly conduct (3-24-17)
Lorelei Ramsey, 906 Highway 8 North, Warren, AR., age 40, charged disorderly conduct (3-24-17)
Carson Ray Pennington, 1470 Highway 8 North, Warren, AR., age 43, arrested on warrant (3-24-17)
David M. Sanson, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 55, charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct (3-24-17)
Roderick L. Crain, #1 Halligan Circle, Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant - body attachment (3-25-17)
Quinton Deerrick Davis, 236 Wheeler St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged criminal mischief (3-26-17)
Dion Denal Gray, 314 West Oakland, Monticello, AR., age 30, hold for Monticello PD, (2-16-17)
Marcus Finks, Sr., 318 E. Pine St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license, possession of controlled substance, drinking on highway (3-20-17)
Antwain T. McGowan, 1115 W. Central St., Apt. A., Warren, AR., age 35, charged with no driver's license (3-20-17)
LeBarron Stewart, 404 E. Carpenter, Benton, AR., age 21, charged with possession of controlled substance (3-22-17)
John Blake Bodiford, 208 Cemetery St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with possession of controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia (3-23-17)
Michael Anthony Marshall, 212 N. Ethridge, Warren, AR., age 53, charged suspended license, driving left of center, no insurance (3-23-17)
Robbie Alvin Riedel, 153 Bradley Rd. 280, Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant Warren PD (3-23-17)
Donald Ingram, Willis, TX., age 51, charged with driving on suspended license (3-23-17)
Angela Ridgell, Wilmar, AR., age 37, charged with disorderly conduct (3-24-17)
Lorelei Ramsey, 906 Highway 8 North, Warren, AR., age 40, charged disorderly conduct (3-24-17)
Carson Ray Pennington, 1470 Highway 8 North, Warren, AR., age 43, arrested on warrant (3-24-17)
David M. Sanson, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 55, charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct (3-24-17)
Roderick L. Crain, #1 Halligan Circle, Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant - body attachment (3-25-17)
Quinton Deerrick Davis, 236 Wheeler St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged criminal mischief (3-26-17)
Dion Denal Gray, 314 West Oakland, Monticello, AR., age 30, hold for Monticello PD, (2-16-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment