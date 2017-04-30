Sunday, April 30, 2017

Arbor Day Celebrated at Warren ABC Preschool


Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and GFWC Woman's Club member Diane Purvis at Arbor Day celebration.
A big crowd of preschoolers older students and adults were on hand Friday, April 28th at Warren ABC Preschool to celebrate Arbor Day 2017.  Arbor day is the result of efforts by J. Stanley Morton, begun in 1872 when school children planted over 1000 trees.  In 1970 President Nixon proclaimed the last Friday in April as National Arbor Day.  It is celebrated in all 50 states and around the world.
Jerry Lynn of the Forestry Commission with Hermitage
students at Arbor Day.

The program on the 28th included a welcome from Glenda Cross of the GFWC Warren Woman's Club followed by an invocation by the Rev. Charles Woolley, Pastor of Central Missionary Baptist Church of Warren.  Bradley County Veterans then lead those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Wonderful special music was provided by the ABC Preschool kids.  Warren Mayor Byran Martin then introduced guest and issued a proclamation designating April 28th as Arbor Day in Warren.

Comments were made by Jerry Lynn of the Arkansas Forestry Commission  and the presentation of trees to be planted was made by the GFWC Warren Woman's Club.  A poem was read by Michaela Stanley of the Bradley County 4-H Club.  Trees were planted on the grounds of the ABC School.
Mayor Martin and the Hermitage Forestry team take part in Abor Day celebration at ABC Preschool.
