Arbor Day Celebrated at Warren ABC Preschool

|Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and GFWC Woman's Club member Diane Purvis at Arbor Day celebration.
|Jerry Lynn of the Forestry Commission with Hermitage
students at Arbor Day.
The program on the 28th included a welcome from Glenda Cross of the GFWC Warren Woman's Club followed by an invocation by the Rev. Charles Woolley, Pastor of Central Missionary Baptist Church of Warren. Bradley County Veterans then lead those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Wonderful special music was provided by the ABC Preschool kids. Warren Mayor Byran Martin then introduced guest and issued a proclamation designating April 28th as Arbor Day in Warren.
Comments were made by Jerry Lynn of the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the presentation of trees to be planted was made by the GFWC Warren Woman's Club. A poem was read by Michaela Stanley of the Bradley County 4-H Club. Trees were planted on the grounds of the ABC School.
|Mayor Martin and the Hermitage Forestry team take part in Abor Day celebration at ABC Preschool.
No comments:
Post a Comment