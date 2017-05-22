Monday, May 22, 2017

Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition Awarded Grant

The Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention (ArCOP) has approved up to $1,000 total to the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition for their community’s work with Community and School Gardens.

ArCOP  had a large number of applicants apply for funding and were not able to fund every community and every project at 100%. They based their decision to fund the project/s was based on many factors. 
at 10:46 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)