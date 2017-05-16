WHS Graduation To Be Streamed Live On The NFHS Network

The 2017 Warren High School graduation ceremony will be streamed live to subscribers of the NFHS Network.
The Lumberjack LIVE crew, which brings you live Lumberjack Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer, will be set up and ready to bring the Class of 2017's graduation ceremony to anyone who is unable to attend.
If you are not currently a subscriber to the NFHS Network, and would like to watch the graduation ceremony live, please visit warrenlumberjacks.com to subscribe.
