2017 Tomatoes At The Trotter Set For June 22

The event includes a full tomato dinner and an heirloom tomato tasting and appearance evaluation. Heirloom tomatoes are any open-pollinated traditional variety at least 50 years old or older.
Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner as well as tomato recipes and growing tips.
John Gavin, Bradley County agriculture extension agent for the UA Division of Agriculture, will serve as guest speaker and discuss the challenges and changes in the tomato industry and their implications for heirloom tomato production and marketing.
Door prizes will be awarded with net proceeds to benefit the UAM School of Agriculture Scholarship Fund. To reserve tickets for “Tomatoes at the Trotter,” call the School of Agriculture at (870) 460-1091. Tickets will be available at the door.
