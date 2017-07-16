Sunday, July 16, 2017

Armstrong Foundation Makes Contributions To Local Organizations

The Armstrong Flooring Foundation recently made contributions to the Bradley County Medical Foundation, the SEARK Concert Association, and the Arkansas Food Bank.
SEARK Concert Association - Pictured are Marty Reep and Susan Akin
Arkansas Food Bank - Pictured are Marty Reep and Jean Adams

Bradley County Medical Center Foundation - Pictured are Marty Reep and Steve Henson


at 8:20 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)