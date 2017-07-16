News
Sunday, July 16, 2017
Armstrong Foundation Makes Contributions To Local Organizations
The Armstrong Flooring Foundation recently made contributions to the Bradley County Medical Foundation, the SEARK Concert Association, and the Arkansas Food Bank.
SEARK Concert Association - Pictured are Marty Reep and Susan Akin
Arkansas Food Bank - Pictured are Marty Reep and Jean Adams
Bradley County Medical Center Foundation - Pictured are Marty Reep and Steve Henson
8:20 PM
