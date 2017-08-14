Monday, August 14, 2017

Arrest Report August 6-13, 2017

Tykeaha Rideout / 111 Johnson St., Apt. A, Warren, AR / DOB 3-29-98 / Warrant, Disorderly Conduct on 8-6-17

John N. Adair / 507 Howard, Warren, AR / DOB 11-17-79 / Warrant Monticello on 8-8-17

Darnell R. Hood / 407 S. 15th, McGehee, AR / DOB 6-7-67 / Warrant on 8-8-17

Lashonda Shelton / 502 Bryant St., Hampton, AR / DOB 12-24-72 / DWI-Drugs, Driving on suspended license, and warrant on 8-8-17

Kayla Raeann Ward / 23 Ricky St., Hampton, AR / DOB 9-1-91 / Theft of vehicle, Theft of credit/debit card on 8-10-17


Kendrick  Smith / 1109 Phillips St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-16-84 / Jail Time on 8-11-17

Brandy Beard / 151 Bradley 227, Warren, AR / DOB 7-22-74 / Violation of protection order and warrant on 8-12-17

Odario Mosley / 920 N. Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 5-6-88 / Warrant on 8-12-17

Salinas Gonzales / 1417 Melrose St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-21-82 / DWI, careless driving, and no driver's license on 8-12-17

Brett Odom / 427 Burnette Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 9-25-92 / Driving on suspended license on 8-13-17
at 2:02 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)