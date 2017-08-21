Hermitage School Board Meeting

The Hermitage School Board meet for its monthly meeting August 14th. The financial report was reviewed and reports were presented by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis, Jade Huitt and Dr. Tucker, Superintendent.
The board approved the MIgrant Partnership and set meal prices for adults at $2.10 for breakfast and $3.55 for lunch. Then a vote was taken approving the HIPPY program.
The board then voted to set the upcoming school election and conduct only early voting.
Technology purchases were authorized in the amount of $53,999.34. A lock box was approved from First State Bank with Mindy Wolfe, Leslie Huitt and Dr. Tucker having access. In other votes the board approved disbursing officers, talked about pest control, and approved a physical therapy contract with Allen Therapy Services. The board voted to begin disposing of real property by bid or other means in accordance to policy.
After conducting an executive session the board voted as follows:
* Accept the resignation of Enoch Moore die to retirement
* Hired Ashley Robinson as an elementary para-professional, Samantha Breedlove as an English
teacher for the high school, Chase Ellis and Greg Mauldin as bus drivers and Hunter Saunders as
part-time labor in the custodial and maintenance department.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for the second Monday in September.
The board approved the MIgrant Partnership and set meal prices for adults at $2.10 for breakfast and $3.55 for lunch. Then a vote was taken approving the HIPPY program.
The board then voted to set the upcoming school election and conduct only early voting.
Technology purchases were authorized in the amount of $53,999.34. A lock box was approved from First State Bank with Mindy Wolfe, Leslie Huitt and Dr. Tucker having access. In other votes the board approved disbursing officers, talked about pest control, and approved a physical therapy contract with Allen Therapy Services. The board voted to begin disposing of real property by bid or other means in accordance to policy.
After conducting an executive session the board voted as follows:
* Accept the resignation of Enoch Moore die to retirement
* Hired Ashley Robinson as an elementary para-professional, Samantha Breedlove as an English
teacher for the high school, Chase Ellis and Greg Mauldin as bus drivers and Hunter Saunders as
part-time labor in the custodial and maintenance department.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for the second Monday in September.
No comments:
Post a Comment