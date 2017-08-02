New Paint Party Business Takes Off In Warren

Nine aspiring artists participated in the course. For $35 all supplies were furnished. Reep took them step-by-step through an entire landscape scene, explaining in detail each and every process. By the end of the lesson, each student had completed their own country barn scene, with a beautiful blue sky filled with clouds hovering over a little red barn sitting amongst a lush green field.
The class was the first of what Reep hopes to be many more. "For now I'm teaching one a month, but if it grows and we have a consistent number of people interested and willing to sign up, there could be more down the line," said Reep. The next course is already set for August 21 at 5:30 p.m. "We are going to be painting a seascape scene next," Reep said. Anyone interested in having a fun and relaxing night on the town painting, can sign up either by contacting Rob directly at 870-820-2894, or by signing up online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/august-21-2017-art-class-tickets-36724119831
Rob Reep is an emerging artist from South Arkansas. He's had works sold across the country and in galleries as far away as the Western Slope of Colorado. He specializes in landscape art, but has also produced many abstract, impressionists, and portrait pieces.
