Thursday, August 3, 2017

School Board Takea Personnel Actions

The Warren School Board met in called session Thursday, August 3 to handle personnel matters.  The following actions were taken:

Resignations:
     Scott Dean, Construction Technology Instructor at SEACBEC
     Dalila Pedroza - ABC Preschool Lead Teacher
     Priscilla Vincent 0 ABC Food Service Manager
     Hollis Miller - SPED Bus Aid

hiring:
Licensed Personnel
     Rusty Densmore - Construction Technology Instructor at SEACBEC, Head Boys Soccer Coach
     Billy Jones - Computer Engineering Technology at SEACBEC
     Gladys Young - High School SPED Teacher

ClassifiedPersonnel
     Garry Marshall - High School SPED Paraprofessional
     Leslie Peek -Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
     Carrie A. Savage - Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
    m Pamela Adams - Food Service Assistant
at 7:42 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)