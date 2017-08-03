School Board Takea Personnel Actions

The Warren School Board met in called session Thursday, August 3 to handle personnel matters. The following actions were taken:
Resignations:
Scott Dean, Construction Technology Instructor at SEACBEC
Dalila Pedroza - ABC Preschool Lead Teacher
Priscilla Vincent 0 ABC Food Service Manager
Hollis Miller - SPED Bus Aid
hiring:
Licensed Personnel
Rusty Densmore - Construction Technology Instructor at SEACBEC, Head Boys Soccer Coach
Billy Jones - Computer Engineering Technology at SEACBEC
Gladys Young - High School SPED Teacher
ClassifiedPersonnel
Garry Marshall - High School SPED Paraprofessional
Leslie Peek -Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
Carrie A. Savage - Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
m Pamela Adams - Food Service Assistant
