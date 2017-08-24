Warren PD Makes Arrest In Pharmacy Theft

Members of the Warren Police Department have arrested Shawn Peacock, age 37, on a warrant in reference to the July 1, 2017 theft at Fred's Pharmacy. The arrest was made through information gathered by the Warren Police Department and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. A bond of $100,000.00 has been set by Circuit Judge Steve Porch. The investigation continues.
The investigation was lead by Warren CID Sgt. Tim Nichols. Warren Police Sgt. Moore and Patrolman Meeks were instrumental in working the case.
Mr. Peacock was charged with commercial burglary, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking a schedule IV controlled substance and theft of controlled substance by fraud or deceit.
The case will be formally prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen's office.
The investigation was lead by Warren CID Sgt. Tim Nichols. Warren Police Sgt. Moore and Patrolman Meeks were instrumental in working the case.
Mr. Peacock was charged with commercial burglary, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking a schedule IV controlled substance and theft of controlled substance by fraud or deceit.
The case will be formally prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen's office.
No comments:
Post a Comment