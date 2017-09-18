How To Canning Class Set For Thursday

The Bradley County Cooperative Extension Agent, Michelle Carter will be conducting a general “How-To Canning Class” on Thursday, September 21st, at 6:00 p.m. at the Extension Office, located at 100 East 1st Street in Warren. This class will answer all your canning questions, such as proper canning techniques that deal with safety, as well as how to win a blue ribbon at the county fair. This will be an informational session only, not a workshop, which will address questions concerning the many aspects of canning. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
No comments:
Post a Comment