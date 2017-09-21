New Dollar Store Seeking Annexation

The new Dollar General Store being constructed at the intersection of U. S. Highway 63 and State Highway 189 ( or N. Myrtle Street and Smith Rd. ) has petitioned to be be annexed into the Warren City Limits. The property is located just across the street from the existing city limits. The company that is building the facility desires to officially be inside the city limits in order to receive police services and first call fire protection from the Warren Fire Department as well as solid waste services.
A public hearing was conducted by County Judge Klay McKinney September 5th in the Bradley County Courthouse as the first step toward officially taking the property into the Warren City Limits.
No comments were received. The Warren City Council will have to pass an ordinance to formally take the property into the city.
