Valero Robbed

At approximately 3 a.m. the Valero Convenience Store located in Warren, Arkansas was broken into by two male subjects. The Warren Police Department was not advised of the commercial burglary until sometime after 6 a.m. We are currently attempting to identify the two suspects involved and ask that if anyone has information in reference to this case to please contact the Warren Police Department.
Also note that property stolen was limited to Takis chips and cigarettes but it is unknown at this time of the total loss until a complete inventory of the store is complete. Photographs will be published hopefully by the end of the day.
