Around the World Program at Warren Branch Library

The "All Around the World" travelers visited Germany this week! Simone Kirk, Star City Library Branch Manager, was our presenter. Simone was born in Germany and moved to the United States in
2004. She shared a slide show full of fun facts about her home country. It included many beautiful pictures of churches and castles. Everyone was surprised to learn that hamburgers, birthday cakes, and Christmas trees all originated in Germany. Our little chefs then prepared delicious Fleischwurst Sandwiches. As you can see from the pics, they were a hit. The program ended with Simone sharing her favorite German dessert, Oma's Black Forest Dessert. Yummy!! Warren Branch Library would like to thank Simone for guiding us through the amazing country of Germany! In addition, we would like to thank Teen Council members, Jolynn Forrest and Ella Garner, for helping with the program.
