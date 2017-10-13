Big Yard Sale at Human Development Center (Saturday, 14th)

A big yard sale is set for Saturday, October 14th at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in Warren. The public is invited. The sale starts at 7:00 A.M. and runs till 2:00 P.M. All proceeds got to the Center to support the clients and employees.
The sale will be held in the "Big Gym" on campus. Signs will give directions. Everyone welcome!
The event is sponsored by the HDC's Volunteer Council.
