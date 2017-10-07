Saturday, October 7, 2017

Guns Stolen From Swap Shop

The Warren Police Department was notified by alarm around 12:05 A.M. Friday morning, October 6th that a robbery was underway at the Swap Shop located at the corner of Main and Church Streets.  When officers arrived within minutes, they found the door open and broken glass.  About a dozen pistols were taken and a small amount of ammo.  Officers of the Warren PD began searching the area and processing the scene.  The department is following some leads and continues to investigate.  
at 8:34 AM

