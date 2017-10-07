Guns Stolen From Swap Shop

The Warren Police Department was notified by alarm around 12:05 A.M. Friday morning, October 6th that a robbery was underway at the Swap Shop located at the corner of Main and Church Streets. When officers arrived within minutes, they found the door open and broken glass. About a dozen pistols were taken and a small amount of ammo. Officers of the Warren PD began searching the area and processing the scene. The department is following some leads and continues to investigate.
