New Edinburg Veterans Park to be Dedicated Oct. 21

The New Edinburg Veterans Park dedication will be held October 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the New Edinburg Community Center. The park will feature three new flag poles which will display a United States flag, an Arkansas state flag and a POW/MIA flag plus a designated area to display bricks purchased by veterans and family members to honor those who have served in the military. The bricks are engraved with the Veteran’s Rank/Name, Unit/Designation, Military Service Branch and Date of Service. Guest speaker for the event will be District 27 State Senator Trent Garner who is an army combat veteran and soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard, Echo Company, 39th BSB from Warren, AR will raise the flags for the dedication of the park.
The Stitch’n Sisters Needle Art Club of Rison has teamed up with the Never Forgotten Quilt of Valor club of Pine Bluff to present seven quilts to local veterans following the dedication of the park.
The New Edinburg Community Center will be hosting its’ annual fall barbecue and auction fundraiser at 5:00 p.m. following the event.
