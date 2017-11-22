News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
COMMUNITY MEETING CANCELLED
The November 26, 2017 SEACAC Community Meeting to elect a Governing Board member for the Elected Sector & Private Sector for Bradley County has been cancelled until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience.
at
12:37 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment