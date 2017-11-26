Health Coalition Meeting

Members of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition meet November 17th to discuss projects and plan for the future. The group will not meet in December and is scheduled to meet again January 11, 2018.
During the meeting the group was informed the "Trunk or Treat" recently held was a success. They also talked about the ARCOP grant and were informed that materials have been purchased from Mitchell's Lumber. An update on the "Mini Library" cart, donated by the Bradley County Medical Center was given.
In January , the focus will be upon planning the 2018 county Health Fair.
