Monday, December 4, 2017

House Fire On Woodlawn Street

The Warren Fire Department responded to a house fire on Woodlawn Street Friday just after 6:00 P.M.  The fire was apparently caused by an outdoor grill.  It did extensive damage to the residence but no one was injured.  Seventeen city fire fighters answered the call.

According to a spokesperson for the Warren Fire Department, the city recently issued a ticket for illegal outdoor burning on S. Martin Street.  Bradley county remains under a burn ban.

Even when the burning ban is lifted, outdoor burning must be done by permit only.  For more information contact the Warren Fire Department at 870-226-8302.
at 2:01 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)