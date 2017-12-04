The Warren Fire Department responded to a house fire on Woodlawn Street Friday just after 6:00 P.M. The fire was apparently caused by an outdoor grill. It did extensive damage to the residence but no one was injured. Seventeen city fire fighters answered the call.
According to a spokesperson for the Warren Fire Department, the city recently issued a ticket for illegal outdoor burning on S. Martin Street. Bradley county remains under a burn ban.
Even when the burning ban is lifted, outdoor burning must be done by permit only. For more information contact the Warren Fire Department at 870-226-8302.
