Warren Civil Service Hires Two Police Oficers

Members of the Warren Civil Service Commission meet Tuesday, December 5th and considered applicants for the position of patrolman for the Warren Police Department. The commission voted to hire Jay Scogin and Scottie Arrington.
Applicants for police and fire positions are selected by the Civil Service Commission after background checks are conducted and once reviews are made by the respective police and fire departments. l
