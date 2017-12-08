You are watching something special if you are keeping up with Warren Lumberjack Football during this 2017 season. Warren will play for another state championship Saturday, December 9 at War Memorial Stadium against a very good Arkadelphia team. It is the Lumberjack's seventh appearance in the past 18 years in the title game. Warren has captured four state championships.
Nothing is ever easy and this year will be no different. The Jacks have had many very good teams over the years and many outstanding players. A number of players have gone on to play college ball and several have made it to the NFL. The past 18 years have been especially fun to watch as Coach Hembree has turned the Warren program into a perennial championship program. Warren has won or shared 14 conference titles and four state championships with six appearances. It has been a truly incredible journey.
While winning state title number five will be very hard, the point being made is that you, the fan are watching something special and historic. This Warren team is among the best in the history of Lumberjack football and several Warren athletes are among the best in history. Many former Lumberjacks have told this writer personally, that Treylon Burks is the best they have ever seen in the orange and black. He is the entire package. Great athlete, smart player and a very good student. He is also a leader. But he is not alone. Keemontrae McKinght is one of the best ever and there are a great number of very good offensive and defensive linemen. This team plays for each other. They block for each other and pull for each other. There are no self appointed stars. This is a team with several great players and a lot of very good ones.
Rob Reep, the voice of Lumberjack Live and a former player himself, has been quoted as stating, "you are watching greatness folks." He was talking about Burks, but his comment is true for the entire team. This is a special group and they are fun to watch play and win.
Throughout the past several years, it has been pointed out that the Warren football program has given the community of Warren more positive publicity than could ever be purchased. Wherever one goes in Arkansas and even in other parts of the United States, when Warren is mentioned, the football team and individual players are called by name. Show up and support these young men. They are supporting you!
