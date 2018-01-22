Car/Bus Accident Hwy 63 South at Hwy 8 Intersection

A car and a Hermitage school bus were involved in an accident Monday, January 22nd just after 8:00 A. M. at the intersection of US Hwy 63 and State Hwy 8 ( Johnsville Rd. ) just South of Warren. It appears the car was entering Hwy 63 from the Johnsville Road and the bus was traveling North on 63. The car experienced severe damage. According to unofficial sources at the scene, one person was in the car, and while transported to the hospital by ambulance, did not appear to be seriously injured. According to the same sources, no one on the bus was hurt. It appeared to be just a handful of students riding the bus.
On the scene working the accident, in addition to the local ambulance service, were officers of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the Arkansas State Police and the Warren Fire Department Rescue Truck.
More information will be forthcoming when made available.
