Intermodal Board Still Discussing Rail Switch

The Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board met for the first meeting of 2018, Wednesday, January 17th in Monticello. The meetings are rotated on an annual basis between Monticello and Warren. The meeting during 2017 were all conducted in Warren.
Bob Milton, who conducts the accounting work for the authority, presented the monthly financial report. It showed cash balances in the amount of $70,453.97 and unpaid invoices in the amount of $979.14 with the amount of the AT&T bill unknown. The board voted to pay the bills and approve the financial report.
Mr. Milton also told the board that the balance of the loan with Commercial Bank stands at $204,147.19 and the amounts listed as owed by the four governmental entities is as follows:
*Monticello-$22,566.92
*Warren-$39,216.73
*Drew County-$24,023.70
*Bradley County-$157,266.29
Mr. Milton stated he believed the City of Warren would be making a payment soon. Mayor Bryan Martin, who was attending the meeting stated that the city has budgeted $30,000 for 2018 and will be paying it. It was also mentioned that some state funds would be forthcoming in the future from the Arkansas Highway Department.
The board then voted to pay $50,000 on the loan, with the understanding that if needed, the authority can borrow more from Commercial Bank.
Most of the remainder of the meeting consisted of talking about the long running issue of the rail road crossing and the rail switch. Most of the information was presented by board member and State Representative Jeff Wardlaw. It was noted that a recent meeting was held on site with representatives of Union Pacific Railroad. It was stated that the switch must be moved if the crossing is to be left as is. It will cost an estimated $45,000.00. The board was told that the previous Short Line Rail operator had not received permission to install the switch where it was put. It was also stated that the engineering firm, working for the authority should have known this was incorrect or at least known that Union Pacific had not given approval. The board was also informed that once the switch is relocated, some 200 plus feet of the new rail cannot be used or will have to be removed. The question then arose ( asked by Board member Freddie Mobley ) will the authority have to pay back the grant funds used on that portion of the rail. No one could answer his question at this time.
It was further reported that efforts are underway to try to get the previous short line operator or Genesee & Wyoming to pay for the switch to be moved. Some correspondence sent to Anita McDaniels, a member of the board, seemed to indicate that is not likely to happen. It was decided to leave the matter in the hands of Union Pacific and the short line operator at this time. The point was made that the switch has to be moved and there is no way out of doing so.
Some time was spent talking about the reasons that the intermodal site has not been selected by several companies to locate facilities. Anita McDaniels reported that she has sent out information or visited with seven companies concerning the site. Most choose other sites due to first class rail service and interstate highway availability. The intermodal is served by a short line and is not on an interstate. She indicated this has always been reported to the intermodal board.
