Truck Fire On Forrest Road

The Warren Fire Department responded to a truck fire at 1402 Forrest Road Wednesday, January 17th around 10:33 A.M. Nineteen city firefighters answered the call and the fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the truck was not destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but appears mechanical.
The Warren Fire Department consist of four full time firemen, which includes the Chief, and close to thirty volunteers. There are a few vacancies on the volunteer department. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer fire fighter for the City of Warren should contact Chief Howard Edwards at 870-226-8302.
Warren is blessed with one of the best trained and equipped fire departments in Arkansas. All firemen are hired through the Warren Civil Service Commission.
