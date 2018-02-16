Friday, February 16, 2018

City Closed For Presidents Day

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed Monday, February 19th in observance of Presidents Day.  There will be no city garbage pickup and the city transfer station will be closed.

The City of Warren Emergency Services Center, including the Warren Police Department and the Warren Fire Department will be open and fully staffed.

