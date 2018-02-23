Movie Night Date Changed

The movie night planned for Saturday, February 24th has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 10th at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. It will be free with door prizes and a concession. A family friendly movie will be shown.
This information was provided by Alicia Outlaw of the Bradley County Health Unit on behalf of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition.
