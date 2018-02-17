News
.
Saturday, February 17, 2018
Paul Cash Appointed to Petroleum Gas Board
Governor Asa Hutchinson has recently appointed Paul Cash of Warren to the "Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board." The appointment runs through January 14, 2022. Cash is associated with Gresham Petroleum Company, which has facilities in Warren.
